Used 2000 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews
A few issues with the M5
Well, I got the M5 in 2009 on a dealer trade with 160k. The car runs a drives great. A few problems for future owners to look out for. Almost All E39 M5 have vanos knock. It sounds like "rattles in a can" on start up. BMW WANTED $4000 to change the VANOS units. Next, CARBON BUILD UP is a huge issue with this car. If the previous owners did not take care of the car, there will be carbon deposits in the engine with will lead to a secondary airflow low code. Sometimes the transmission would not shift into gears easily when it was colder outside. REAR LSD was also leaking. NOTE: Trans fluid and LSD fluid is not lifetime fluid like BMW claims. CHANGE the fluids out. Also car began to smoke
Amazing Car
There is simply nothing like putting this car through an on ramp at full tilt in 3rd gear, or going flat out a 5:30am on the highway. I have never owned a more completely satisfying car. As one magazine said it's a super car, super when you want super, and a car when you need a car.
Hot Wheels At Its Best
To just look is not 2b believed. Out performs anything in or out of its class. BMW has worked their magic on refining a passenger vehicle with sports car demeaner. A pleasure to catch the expressions on the many faces as it passes and the will to go above & beyond. A fun car for every day commuting & a blast on the weekend countryside roads.This is truly the total package in a car well designed & engineered. Hats off to those at BMW for making available such an automobile.Thank You
Fun Everyday
I've owned my M5 for seven years and love everything about it. I originally bought it as a Sunday driver, but I soon found out how much fun this car was to drive and it's become my everyday car. This is the third BMW I have owned and is by far the best. The seats are extremely comfortable and the power and handling can only be described in one word as INCREDIBLE. 114,000 miles on the odometer and not one major problem speaks highly for the build quality of the E39 M5!
M5
This car will be looked back on someday as a "classic." It is an amazing car. 400 HP 4-door sedan...it is one of a kind. I cant explain how fun it is to drive.
