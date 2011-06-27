Used 2017 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
Best all around sports car
Anthony Nguyen, 12/01/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
The M3 is the best all around sports car. It is the bench mark that all other sports car are compare to. The handling is great with very good power. It is comfortable enough for a daily car also.
too ready to rumble
mike, 12/02/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
car doesn t relax enough for comfortable street use but sure is fun! transmission is maximized for performance even in comfort setting
