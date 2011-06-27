  1. Home
Used 2001 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

6 reviews
my 2001 m3 convertable

Q, 03/12/2002
the ultimate convertable

My Dream Car-The Ultimate M3 Convertible

dreamtoys, 08/02/2002
This is my dream car for many years. I have heard so much about the M3 in the past. Then the new 2001 M3 with 333 hp. came to this shore. I went and order two of them- one couple and one convertibe. I took the first available convertible in Imola red. I love the red, black, black combination. The other standard colors like silver, white, blue etc. are too common. It is as fast as a Porsche 911. Better than Boxter S which has less horse power, speed and handling features. Ferrari has a reason to paint most of their cars red!

Awesome BMW

neuron25, 11/28/2003
I have owned BMWs and other sports cars before before but this is the most awesome car I have ever driven. The handling is excellent. The noise of the soft top is almost non existent (no small thing if you have ever had a convertible). If your if your children are 14 years old or less and your friends are small, you will hear no complaints from the back seat.

If it had wings, it would fly

03055gi, 05/18/2006
Picked up this car in Fort Lauderdale and drove back to New Hampshire. What a rush. Have had many cars and this is the best by far. Look forward to driving like never before. Had a number of people pull up to me on the highway and want to play and felt no urge to embarrass them, just kept driving with the top down and the tunes playing.

Incredible

docherf, 07/12/2004
This is all it is said to be by the car mags and more. It's a blast to drive - it's fun even on short drives to work. The space is practicle for kids in the back - and they love to be in it with the top down. Quality is first rate - I'm surprised that even after three years, there are no rattles or squeaks - it is as tightly put together as the first day. There are not any drawbacks as far as I'm concerned - except I wish BMW made something the size of a Suburban for the family car.

