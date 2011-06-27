Used 2001 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

my 2001 m3 convertable Q , 03/12/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful the ultimate convertable Report Abuse

My Dream Car-The Ultimate M3 Convertible dreamtoys , 08/02/2002 This is my dream car for many years. I have heard so much about the M3 in the past. Then the new 2001 M3 with 333 hp. came to this shore. I went and order two of them- one couple and one convertibe. I took the first available convertible in Imola red. I love the red, black, black combination. The other standard colors like silver, white, blue etc. are too common. It is as fast as a Porsche 911. Better than Boxter S which has less horse power, speed and handling features. Ferrari has a reason to paint most of their cars red!

Awesome BMW neuron25 , 11/28/2003 I have owned BMWs and other sports cars before before but this is the most awesome car I have ever driven. The handling is excellent. The noise of the soft top is almost non existent (no small thing if you have ever had a convertible). If your if your children are 14 years old or less and your friends are small, you will hear no complaints from the back seat.

If it had wings, it would fly 03055gi , 05/18/2006 Picked up this car in Fort Lauderdale and drove back to New Hampshire. What a rush. Have had many cars and this is the best by far. Look forward to driving like never before. Had a number of people pull up to me on the highway and want to play and felt no urge to embarrass them, just kept driving with the top down and the tunes playing.