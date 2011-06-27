Used 2001 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

my 2001 m3 convertable Q , 03/12/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful the ultimate convertable Report Abuse

My Dream Car-The Ultimate M3 Convertible dreamtoys , 08/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my dream car for many years. I have heard so much about the M3 in the past. Then the new 2001 M3 with 333 hp. came to this shore. I went and order two of them- one couple and one convertibe. I took the first available convertible in Imola red. I love the red, black, black combination. The other standard colors like silver, white, blue etc. are too common. It is as fast as a Porsche 911. Better than Boxter S which has less horse power, speed and handling features. Ferrari has a reason to paint most of their cars red!

My Faviorite BMW So Far redhat , 10/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my third BMW, I had two BMW Z3's prior to this car. Those were fun and sporty, but they did not offer the thrill of taking corners at speeds with such ease. This is probably the best mix of power, performance, and luxury available in any vehicle.

No wonder there's a waiting list.... ttocsffej , 03/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Everything you've read is true! BMW's E46 M3 is really a race car in street clothes. From the moment you fire it up, you know it is not your normal E46 coupe. My delivery experience at the BMW Performance Center was totally first rate! It's free and you should go if you can. Driving (their) M3 on the track gave me first hand experience of this car's true capabilities, which I'm sad to say will probably always exceed mine as a driver. Get one!