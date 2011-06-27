Used 1999 BMW M3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.3 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|52.6 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|106.3 in.
|Length
|174.5 in.
|174.5 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3175 lbs.
|3494 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
