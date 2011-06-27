  1. Home
Used 1999 BMW M3 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Length174.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow II
  • Bright Red
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow II
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Magma
  • Mulberry
  • Gray
  • Modena Natur
  • Black
  • Mulberry
  • Magma
  • Modena Natur
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Research Similar Vehicles