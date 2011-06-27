Used 1994 BMW 8 Series 850Ci Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room26.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
