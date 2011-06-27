2020 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Wow, what a car
I imagine this must be about as close to flying a jet as I'll come. Fast, comfortable, steady, remarkable handling, quiet, luxurious. Hard to find anything to quibble about. Yes, expensive, and you feel as though it's worth it. The new styling gets a lot of head turns and comments how great the car looks.
Best 740 yet
I test drove this 740i with M style package last June and that was it,Bye bye to my 2017 740i. The new version's six cylinder engine had far more kick than its predecessor and that sport mode was amazing as this 740 has beautiful balance similar to a 5 series The self drive mode on curves and the highway is unbelievable and takes time to trust but when in effect makes steering virtually effortless.The biggest drawback is that car is reluctant to change lanes and needs extra effort to switch lanes.Because of that my wife easily turns off that mode.The interior is roomer in the rear seat than the 2017.The computer package also has an upgrade and you need a tutorial to handle all of the auto audio and operating options. After 8 months the love affair continues! Well done BMW!
