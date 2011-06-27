Used 2014 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Alcantara Headliner In Upholstery Coloryes
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,300
19" BMW Individual Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
18" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4745 lbs.
Gross weight5865 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Maximum payload1035 lbs.
Length199.8 in.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/45R19 100V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
