Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 6 Series Gran Coupe
Overview
$91,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$91,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$91,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$91,900
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$91,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$91,900
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
$91,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$91,900
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
$91,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$91,900
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
$91,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$91,900
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
$91,900
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$91,900
20" Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" BMW Individual Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual Light Alloy V-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
$91,900
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4605 lbs.
Gross weight5620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Length197.2 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
$91,900
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White/Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$91,900
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$91,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$91,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles