  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. 2021 BMW 5 Series
  5. 2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 5 Series
More about the 2021 5 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale
MSRP Starting at
$54,200
Save as much as $6,564
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best automobile I've driven

James , 09/23/2020
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have a 2021 M550i. Extraordinary car. The comfort factor in this car is the very best I've experienced. The variability of seat adjustments is incredible. I have had 13 herniated discs and never have I found a more variable adjustable seat, nor massage modes. The power (523hp) is insane for a car in this sector. Acceleration is phenomenal and curves are super smooth. I don't have the driving skills for an M5, or a Porsche, due to spine issues, but this car is perfect for me. I ordered every extra except the 'use the key fob to park the car'. Driving this car is a sublime experience - power, acceleration, solid stance cornering, comfort (the seat adjustability is endless), audio (the Bowers and Wilkens audio is the best I have heard in a car), and pure luxurious fun of driving is incredible. It's far better than the Audi S6 or MB AMG E53 that I also test drove. I love idrive version 7, although miss Google Skyview that I had in my 2018 Audi S5 that I traded. I had a '20 Audi S6 ordered, and canceled due to terrible sales communication. So glad the Audi deal fell apart - the M550i is a superior driving experience, and the rotary dial user interface in the Beem is far better than the multiple touchscreens in the Audi. MB user interface in the E series is terrible

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale

Related 2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars