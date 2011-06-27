2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

James , 09/23/2020 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I have a 2021 M550i. Extraordinary car. The comfort factor in this car is the very best I've experienced. The variability of seat adjustments is incredible. I have had 13 herniated discs and never have I found a more variable adjustable seat, nor massage modes. The power (523hp) is insane for a car in this sector. Acceleration is phenomenal and curves are super smooth. I don't have the driving skills for an M5, or a Porsche, due to spine issues, but this car is perfect for me. I ordered every extra except the 'use the key fob to park the car'. Driving this car is a sublime experience - power, acceleration, solid stance cornering, comfort (the seat adjustability is endless), audio (the Bowers and Wilkens audio is the best I have heard in a car), and pure luxurious fun of driving is incredible. It's far better than the Audi S6 or MB AMG E53 that I also test drove. I love idrive version 7, although miss Google Skyview that I had in my 2018 Audi S5 that I traded. I had a '20 Audi S6 ordered, and canceled due to terrible sales communication. So glad the Audi deal fell apart - the M550i is a superior driving experience, and the rotary dial user interface in the Beem is far better than the multiple touchscreens in the Audi. MB user interface in the E series is terrible