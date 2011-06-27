  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i Features & Specs

More about the 2012 5 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,500
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Head-Up Displayyes
BMW Appsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyes
Comfort Accessyes
Power Rear Sunshade w/Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.1 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster and Black Dakota, leather
  • Everest Gray Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Oyster and Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,500
245/45R18 96V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
