Used 2002 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Money pit
This car is really fun to drive, when it will drive. It has been a money pit. We have had many electrical problems. We have had the dealership repair it, just to have more electrical problems. The interior design is poor as far as convinience goes (lack of a good drink holder), tiny seats in the back, not a lot of space on passenger side for legs and knees, etc. It has great pick up, the transmission is smooth, you can drive 120 mph and feel like your going 65mph. This car really is fun to drive, but it has so many machanical and electrical problems. Wish I hadn't purchased this car.
Awesome ride without a beverage
Overall an awesome ride that sacrifices comfort for performance. If you want to sit on a couch while driving get a 7 series! I love this car, and it moves pretty fast! I thought gas consumption would be worse than it actually is with the 4.4 v8, but not too bad I guess? I love the lines of the car, and get many compliments from people as well. I feel safe in the car, as I have kids, many great safety features to reassure the feeling. This car is very durable and fast (2nd mention), I forget I'm driving a family station wagon at times!
One year anniversary
One word to describe this car: FUN One word to describe reliability: STINKS BMW for the past year has meant "Bring More Wrenches" in my case...but there is something about this car I absolutely love. Incredible handling and power. Replaced in the last twelve months: Water pump, radiator, pulleys, belts, valve cover gaskets, plugs all total about $1500 plus. Do research on forums to reduce annual maintenance costs..MANY DIY's for items replaced. I am amazed that a $65000 car needs this much attention only after 70K short miles. Looks like rear air suspension will be on the list for 2010. Easy fix though. Would I buy again? Probably not. Hope the new ones rank a little higher.
Jet Black 525AIT
All-in-all the car is wonderful. It very comfortable and very well put together. But in a $45,000 car, you should expect that. I own to other BMWs a 740il and a M3. These two are perfect blends of power, comfort and performanace. The Sport wagon is more for hauling the grand kids, the dog, etc.
Best wagon bar none
A solid, first class car. A bit pricey and maintenance can be costly if you end up at a Stealership. Find a reputable independent shop and stick with them. Handling is superb, ride a bit stiff but what a car person wants to feel. Plenty of room for "stuff" and built in roof rails allows additional "stuff" above. I put on 220,000 miles on mine with only expected repairs- water pump, radiator, hoses/ rubber, belts, shocks, etc. Bozo pulled out in front of me and car is now history. I am looking for another one now.
