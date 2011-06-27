Used 1999 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
99 528i
Purchased the car with 110,000miles and sold it with 200,000. Owned the car for 3 years and during that time other then $30 per oil change every 10k i had to spend $100 on new water pump. THAT IS IT. This car costed me nothing to own. If you are looking for a nice car that requires little to no maintenance - this is a car to get. Very good engine that has no problems, good performance and good MPG (30mpg on highway at 60mph).
BMW 528i
Outstanding ride. Very impressive in the snow and on ice. Quiet, comfortable and fun on the highway.
Phenom - Best Car I've Had
I have driven every car under the sun except for maybe the Bugatti's and McLaren Merc. This is a total favorite. I owned a 1995 version which had some electrical and suspension problems. This 1999 version is a beast with refinement and awesome handling. I grew up with a test engineer father and we absolutely thrash our cars. This 540i holds up better than any vehicle I have tried to thrash. I have owned Australian racing Toranas, several Subarus, a few BMW (540i, 3 series) and a Lotus Espirit (twin turbo). Overall this is the best machine I have had the pleasure to own or drive and it's handling is 2nd to none in the luxury car stakes.
Best car in the world
Have this car for two years, bought it used. Drove to Nova Scotia from New York this year and had a great drive all the way. Incredible handling, great comfort, powerful as all get out! Am 78 years old and have had them all--MB's, Lexus rx, 330S etc. Nothing compares to this car which makes you regret it when you exit the car--you want to drive on!
Bargain sports car
What an excellent sports sedan! The looks are timeless and the performance is outstanding. It will put a grin on your face and up to four others in the car with you. Silky smooth V8 with the 6sp manual is a great combination in this size car. A premium car that anyone can afford. Glad I finally got one.
