Used 1999 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

99 528i czego82 , 01/06/2011 32 of 34 people found this review helpful Purchased the car with 110,000miles and sold it with 200,000. Owned the car for 3 years and during that time other then $30 per oil change every 10k i had to spend $100 on new water pump. THAT IS IT. This car costed me nothing to own. If you are looking for a nice car that requires little to no maintenance - this is a car to get. Very good engine that has no problems, good performance and good MPG (30mpg on highway at 60mph). Report Abuse

BMW 528i wahill , 03/20/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Outstanding ride. Very impressive in the snow and on ice. Quiet, comfortable and fun on the highway. Report Abuse

Phenom - Best Car I've Had dogsbrekky , 04/10/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have driven every car under the sun except for maybe the Bugatti's and McLaren Merc. This is a total favorite. I owned a 1995 version which had some electrical and suspension problems. This 1999 version is a beast with refinement and awesome handling. I grew up with a test engineer father and we absolutely thrash our cars. This 540i holds up better than any vehicle I have tried to thrash. I have owned Australian racing Toranas, several Subarus, a few BMW (540i, 3 series) and a Lotus Espirit (twin turbo). Overall this is the best machine I have had the pleasure to own or drive and it's handling is 2nd to none in the luxury car stakes. Report Abuse

Best car in the world Al , 09/19/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Have this car for two years, bought it used. Drove to Nova Scotia from New York this year and had a great drive all the way. Incredible handling, great comfort, powerful as all get out! Am 78 years old and have had them all--MB's, Lexus rx, 330S etc. Nothing compares to this car which makes you regret it when you exit the car--you want to drive on! Report Abuse