  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 5 Series Gran Turismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,400
See 5 Series Gran Turismo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Modern Lineyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Rear Side Window Shadesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,400
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,400
20" Turbine Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4970 lbs.
Gross weight6020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Length197.1 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Exterior Colors
  • Callisto Grey Metallic
  • Damask Red Metallic
  • Jatoba Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White w/Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Mocha w/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,400
245/50R18 100W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 5 Series Gran Turismo Inventory

Related Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles