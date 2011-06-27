Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

The most fun you can have with four wheels gruderian , 05/22/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is almost the perfect driving machine. It is the first car since my new 1970 modified Corvette I actually take out for a drive just for the fun of it. This car is engineering perfection. Easy to drive under any conditions and easy to live with on a day by day basis. Gets unbelievable gas mileage for what it is: 19.2, all city, break-in, stop and go dirving; 24, combined, varying rpm 2000 to 4000 for break-in. Seats are more comfortable by a long shot than those in my 2008 550i. Heater/ air conditioner works much better that 550i. No I-drive, a vast improvement. The drive by wire is a vast improvement over the 550i which always reminded me control was a request, not an order. Report Abuse

Lots of fun. But often not working? gottabmorecareful , 10/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful First let me say, this car is the most fun you can have. Even on the days you drive the speed limit! Equally capable cruising the highway or city driving. I get around 30/mpg highway. Exterior is a head- Turner and I get lots of compliments around town. Nice interior with great improvements to idrive/navigation. Cup holders are still horrible. But if you buy a BMW for the functionality of the cup holders, you are wrong! I really just have one major complaint. I've driven less than 3500 miles and my baby is already in the shop! It appears the mysterious fuel pump "gremlins" continue to plague the 335! Frustrating isn't even the word! Makes me think I should have got a c63 instead?

It died on me Martijn , 09/28/2015 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 28 people found this review helpful I loved my 2011 335i x-drive from the moment I saw it; black out side, red inside, manual transmission, fun to drive up the canyon to my house. Bought is at 60k 10 months ago. Until two weeks ago; ticking noise in the morning, car died in the afternoon. Towed to BMW rap; new engine needed, will cost 25k. Hoping it can be re-built, but this is about the same cost I owe on it, so I can't even get rid of the car. BMWs are fun and beautiful when they work, but the maintenance is a serious risk to your solvency, or at least to mine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

328i M package NewBMW , 10/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just got a 328i coupe with M- package. First BMW. I was considering an A5 and I used to drive a CLK. Overall I'm very happy with the car. Of course, the 335 packs a bigger punch, but the 328 has great kick off the line and the handling with the M steering/suspension is superb! The interior is very chic. The navigation is very up to date (traffic, different views, etc.). Media system is also great. I can't stand the lag that audi's have! I'd take the performance of this car over an S5 even. The speakers could be better. Overall, this car is beautiful, handles amazingly, has good performance and just feels great driving it. If you can negotiate a good deal, BMW is hard to beat!