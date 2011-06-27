Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
The most fun you can have with four wheels
This is almost the perfect driving machine. It is the first car since my new 1970 modified Corvette I actually take out for a drive just for the fun of it. This car is engineering perfection. Easy to drive under any conditions and easy to live with on a day by day basis. Gets unbelievable gas mileage for what it is: 19.2, all city, break-in, stop and go dirving; 24, combined, varying rpm 2000 to 4000 for break-in. Seats are more comfortable by a long shot than those in my 2008 550i. Heater/ air conditioner works much better that 550i. No I-drive, a vast improvement. The drive by wire is a vast improvement over the 550i which always reminded me control was a request, not an order.
Lots of fun. But often not working?
First let me say, this car is the most fun you can have. Even on the days you drive the speed limit! Equally capable cruising the highway or city driving. I get around 30/mpg highway. Exterior is a head- Turner and I get lots of compliments around town. Nice interior with great improvements to idrive/navigation. Cup holders are still horrible. But if you buy a BMW for the functionality of the cup holders, you are wrong! I really just have one major complaint. I've driven less than 3500 miles and my baby is already in the shop! It appears the mysterious fuel pump "gremlins" continue to plague the 335! Frustrating isn't even the word! Makes me think I should have got a c63 instead?
It died on me
I loved my 2011 335i x-drive from the moment I saw it; black out side, red inside, manual transmission, fun to drive up the canyon to my house. Bought is at 60k 10 months ago. Until two weeks ago; ticking noise in the morning, car died in the afternoon. Towed to BMW rap; new engine needed, will cost 25k. Hoping it can be re-built, but this is about the same cost I owe on it, so I can't even get rid of the car. BMWs are fun and beautiful when they work, but the maintenance is a serious risk to your solvency, or at least to mine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
328i M package
I just got a 328i coupe with M- package. First BMW. I was considering an A5 and I used to drive a CLK. Overall I'm very happy with the car. Of course, the 335 packs a bigger punch, but the 328 has great kick off the line and the handling with the M steering/suspension is superb! The interior is very chic. The navigation is very up to date (traffic, different views, etc.). Media system is also great. I can't stand the lag that audi's have! I'd take the performance of this car over an S5 even. The speakers could be better. Overall, this car is beautiful, handles amazingly, has good performance and just feels great driving it. If you can negotiate a good deal, BMW is hard to beat!
In love with this car
Just picked up my new 2011 328i yesterday with M Sport Package and I have already put over 100 miles on the car. This is a car you just want to keep driving. It is so incredibly smooth it is amazing. The M sport package is well worth it... changes the look and feel of the car. This is my 3rd BMW and has to be my favorite one of all. It has a premium feel to it. The inline 6 engine has plenty of power to it.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner