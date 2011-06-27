Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

I'll own this car forever drandy , 01/03/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my 328 convertible in '99 with 11k miles, loved it for 10 years, sold it to a needy college kid for two years, and bought it back 18 months ago. With 125k miles on it, the car is still a delight to drive. Soft top is still in good shape, mechanicals are still rock solid, drive is a delight. I use a local German car specialty shop that is much less expensive than a dealership, so brakes, hoses, etc., aren't as expensive as they might be. With classic good looks and wonderful driving behavior, this car typifies, "the Ultimate Driving Machine" - I'm a BMW-owner for life. If you need to choose between a newer non-beemer or an older beemer, go with the beemer. You won't regret it! Report Abuse

Santa got it right xmsbmw , 01/15/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Santa brought a 1997 red BMW 5 speed convertible to our house on Christmas morning in 2006. My wife absolutely loves this car. We took a ride along the southern half of the Blue Ridge Parkway this summer with the top down and it was an incredible trip. We have had (knock on wood) no problems and no repairs since the day we got it. All we have done in two years is change the oil. Some day the top will need to be replaced but we knew that when we got it. I compare this to a 1986 Buick "T" type I bought new that was suppose to be GM's answer to the BMW. I spent $16K on the Buick, had it 9 years and put over $17K of my own money in repairs. I now know, if you want a BMW, then buy a BMW! Report Abuse

A hoot Dave Berlin , 10/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed this car for 6 years. Sold a vintage jaguar, too much trouble. This car is really fun to drive and still has absolutely nothing wrong with it. (yes, we baby it a little). I look at it as a sports car that's practical. The back seat is tight but comfortable and combined with the trunk there is lots of luggage space compared to a real 2 seater. While four seats may not sound like a sports car, it doesn't matter since it looks like one and still to this day the car turns heads. 30 mpg ain't bad either. Report Abuse

BMW 328ic, a very well made car Al , 03/16/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 328iC back in April '03. It was still fresh looking and amazing to drive given the fact that it had 50K miles on it already. I thought I'd keep it for 3 years and just move onto another car, but I love this car! I'm going to keep it for quite some time further, repairs have been non existant other than a waterpump and fan blade. I'm nearing 100K miles so its time to replace some bushings, other than that it's a solid reliable ride. Report Abuse