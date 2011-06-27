Used 2008 BMW 1 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great CPO bargin
This is a 128i stripper with a manual. It has ample room for 2 people or 4 on a quick lunch run. Fold down back seat and reasonable trunk opening allows hauling good sized cargo. It has expected BMW handling, good acceleration and also is a smooth highway cruiser, except for run flat tire noise. The acceleration is OK, not thrilling. It makes a satisfying growl at WOT. Wide torque curve and slick transmission makes a great combination for moving thru traffic and for sporty curve work. Base interior has very cheap looking and feeling plastic. More Aveo than BMW. The large adjustment knob for manual seats is exactly where your foot goes when cruise control is on. Track day soon
I love the 135i
I've been driving the car for more than 22,000 miles now and I think I can have some comments: 1. I had the usual problems: The HPFP, the bluetooth firmware upgrade, all the tails lights failing and the safety recall for the seat belts. 2. The run flats awful, replaced them with Michellin A/S now and rides much better 3. Gas mileages is not great. The car has been problem free for the last 5,000 miles and I personally think there is NO perfect car, I was lucky that BMW Charlottesville has been ver professional and helped me all the time when I faced problems. However, if you love cars, this is the one! Test drive one and see for yourself.
Terrible service, plagued with problems
Where do I start. Oh, I know. BMW does not care about their customers! I have owned to others in the past, m3 and a 2003 x5. My past experience lead me to purchase (lease) my 1 series. Love the performance, its a fun little car. But. My 1 has just under 14k on on it and its been in for everything under the sun. The fuel pump, the window reg. Motor, radio still doesn't work right, you name it, and the recalls. I could not drive my car at night for a month while I waited for recall replacement taillight, and let me add they provided a car for only a week. Terrible service. I have never (even at gm dealer) had service that was so rude, unprofessional, and unaccommodating.
BMW128i - After 15 months
Even after 15 months, I still absolutely love this car. It's very unique as you don't see many around, so that's a nice touch. Wasn't even in the market when I bought the car, but had to have it once I drove it. The handling of this car is very smooth and very precise, glides through corners and turns with ease and precision. Lots of power for a car this size. Others are surprised by how fast and quick this little car can be. I don't think of it as a true sports car (although the backseat is basically unusable) because it's got a great ride for a car that is so low to the ground (no sport package) and lots of nice luxury touches as well. Nothing else like it on the road.
Better Than a Porsche 911
Just traded in an '03 911 for the 135i--wow, for about half the MSRP, I think I got twice the car. This is my first sports car without a stick shift. Love the beefy aluminum paddle shifters. Car absolutely flies. Inside is very quiet, except for the growl from the 300 hp engine. My Porsche was loud and uncomfortable and the 135 is so comfortable. I got the sport package and the seats are amazing. The thigh support is great for long trips. Car is an A+ and really does rival a 911 for performance but exceeds it for comfort and practicality with real back seat and room for two or three sets of golf clubs in trunk. I've owned a 911, Boxster S and a TT Coupe. The 135i blows them all away.
