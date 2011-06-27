Used 2008 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great drive, good looks, high maintenance darthbimmer , 08/25/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful When it was time to sell my beloved '98 M3 convertible I looked at the 2012 3s. Too big and bloated and cluttered with expensive, distracting technology. The 1 series is the spiritual successor to the older 3. Slightly smaller back seat and trunk, but closer in size and with a clean, driving-focused dashboard. We picked one up used with low miles and original warranty still remaining-- a good thing because we have had to use it a lot! We test drove a 128 but felt it was underpowered. The 135 was obviously more expensive but we fell in love the first time we pressed the pedal to the carpet. This car is stupid fast. In a dark color and especially with the top down it looks great. Report Abuse

Screamin' rEddie2 , 08/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife always wanted a BMW Convertible. We assumed the lease on this one from the original owner. We absolutely love the performance of this car, but have been a little disappointed with the quality. The tail-light assemblies have been replaced 3 times, the third brake light lens just shattered while driving down the road. Those were replaced under warranty, but it is disappointing considering. Report Abuse

LOVE my 135I...but di4uk , 04/19/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my 135I convertible since 6/2008. It drives great and I love the car but I've had to take it back to the dealership SIX times because the convertible top continues to leak. Today makes the second time I've filed the Lemon Law on the car. And, to make matters worse, the dealership has a totally rude attitude about trying to fix the car. Report Abuse

135i is Fun to Driive but needs rear tires annually eric146 , 01/21/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a true joy to drive but, the need for Z rated tires and the cost makes this car impractical to be your only vehicle. This vehicle has needed new front tires every two years (25000 miles) and needed rear tires about every year (12000 miles). I finally had enough of the tires wearing out and I choose another vehicle. If you want a fun car, this is it, but beware you will be spending between $375 for Hankooks or $1000 for Run Flats every year. Then do not forget about the Premium Unleaded fuel requirement. Report Abuse