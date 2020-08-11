Vehicles are getting more expensive every year, making it more and more difficult to find a well-regarded car or SUV for under $20,000. In fact, there are only a few new cars that sticker for less than $20,000. That said, there are quite a few vehicles that are well worth considering that only require you to extend your budget minimally.

To that end, Edmunds is here to help with a guide that highlights the best new and used cars and SUVs for around $20K. We base our recommendations on our extensive testing and detailed rankings. Now in the post-COVID-19 era, which has underscored the value of affordable and reliable transportation, zeroing in on the best cars under $20,000 can help you get a great car and the peace of mind that comes with it.

Jump To: Best car under $20K | Best cars just over $20,000 | Best SUVs near $20K | Best used cars under $20K | Best used SUVs under $20K

Best car under $20K

While most subcompact sedans and hatchbacks start well below our budget cap, they generally aren't top performers in our vehicle testing, and their diminutive dimensions mean they aren't practical for all buyers. In fact, that's where every car that starts under $20K for 2023 finds itself. There's really only one from a small group of just three cars we could genuinely recommend. Note that the starting MSRPs (manufacturer's suggested retail prices) below include destination and handling charges, and while we may recommend a trim that costs a bit more money, savvy negotiators may be able to whittle the price down to fit their budget.