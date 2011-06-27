  1. Home
  • More torque than any other production model available, prestige factor, sumptuous interior.
  • Many more cars are technologically superior, you can get matching his-hers-and-baby's Mercedes-Benz CL500s for the price of one Bentley.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Continental coupe lacks the sleek body and technological feast of its less expensive competitors, but these Bentleys pour out staggering amounts of power and are hand-stitched to suit. It's all a matter of priorities, we suppose.

Vehicle overview

It's just so vexing. You pay a princely sum for an Aston Martin DB7 Vantage, but the meager 400 pound-feet of torque rein you in. Darn it, it's just a plain laggard when you're trying to pass that supersonic Concorde! For those times when you just gotta have more, Bentley proudly presents the Continental Coupes. The Continental is the only Bentley that doesn't share its underpinnings with any of the Rolls-Royce hooligans. It is available in two configurations, the R and the T. The Continental R is the four-seat coupe equipped with a turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 brewing forth 400 horses and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Opt for the sport-tuned Continental T, and you'll get a shortened wheelbase, lowered and firmer suspension, a wider track and, most importantly, a specially tuned engine. Does a staggering 650 pound-feet of torque that literally bellows to life at the touch of a starter button sound appealing to you? We'll bet it does. You'll also get the pleasure of boasting the greatest peak torque output of any production car in the world. Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, it quickly hustles this 5,401-pound leviathan from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

You can also get a Mulliner edition, a Bentley fresh from Gold's Gym, for both the Continental T and R, with the capacity to surge from standstill to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds thanks to a 420-horse engine, made possible by a watercooled turbocharger. Upgraded antiroll bars (40 percent stiffer at the front, 20 percent out back) provide Velcro-like grip on the road, and the Mulliner has a quicker steering rack.

Handling all those horses so that the driver doesn't go hog wild are a viscous limited-slip differential to distribute power evenly, four-wheel disc brakes with four-wheel ABS, Automatic Ride Control (ARC) that provides computer control of the suspension dampers to optimize ride comfort and handling, as well as an electronic stability control and traction control system to aid the driver under adverse driving circumstances.

Inside, you'll find hand-stitched Connolly leather as lustrous as Robert Redford's hair, hand-finished wood trim and thick Wilton lamb's wool carpets covering just about every surface in any color you desire. A cellular telephone, power remote outside mirrors and a six-disc CD changer with remote control mounted in the front seat armrest are some of the standard features. Each Continental is hand-made to order (much like a BK Whopper) and fully equipped; no factory-installed options are available.

Yes, the Bentley Continental is a sight to behold (and a rare one at that) as well as a blistering performer. It possesses a heavy, bulbous presence (much like Brando during the past two decades), lacking the sleek, aerodynamic look and technological marvel of competitors like the Aston Martin Vanquish or even the "lowly" Mercedes-Benz CL600. Given the huge disparity in price, we can't come up with many reasons to recommend the Bent over others aside from the min-boggling torque.

2001 Highlights

This ultra-luxe sport coupe was introduced in 1991, with the high-performance Continental T joining the clan in 1996. There have been no alterations to the Bentleys in subsequent years.

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Bentley Continental features & specs

More about the 2001 Bentley Continental

Used 2001 Bentley Continental Overview

The Used 2001 Bentley Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Coupe, Continental R Mulliner, Continental T Mulliner. Available styles include T Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), R 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), and T 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A).

