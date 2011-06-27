Used 2003 Bentley Continental Consumer Reviews
SWEET CAR
TOADY, 04/26/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I had this car for about 3 months now and Im obsessed! The car handles great, rides like a cloud.
car window falling apart
SM, 12/29/2019
R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
car window falling apart. Over $5000 to fix
