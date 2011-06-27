  1. Home
Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$196,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$196,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower521 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$196,500
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Touring Specificationyes
GT V8 S Launch Specification 1yes
Mulliner Driving Specification with Alternative Wheelsyes
GT V8 S Launch Specification 2yes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$196,500
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$196,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$196,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)yes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Cross Stitchingyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrestsyes
Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seatsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Deep-Pile Carpet Matsyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrestsyes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpetyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facingsyes
Power Bootyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Overmatsyes
Valet Keyyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$196,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,500
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel- Polishedyes
Painted Door Mirrors - Beluga Glossyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps (NAR)yes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel- Polishedyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheels - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel- Black Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight5060 lbs.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Exterior Colors
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Spruce
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Storm Grey
  • Hallmark
  • Violette
  • Porcelain
  • Rubino Red
  • White Sand
  • Royal Ebony
  • Titan Grey
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Umbrian Red
  • Tungsten
  • Verdant
  • Venusian Grey
  • Silverlake
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite
  • Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Aegean Blue
  • Sunset
  • Breeze
  • Thunder
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Arabica
  • Blue Crystal
  • Aquamarine
  • Black Sapphire
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Burnt Orange
  • Azure Purple
  • Aurora
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Brodgar
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Burgundy
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak
  • Portofino
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Light Havana
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Bronze
  • Light Gazelle
  • Cypress
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Meteor
  • Light Emerald
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Claret
  • Moonbeam
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Havana
  • Heather
  • Granite
  • Grey Violet
  • Neptune
  • Magenta
  • Sandstone
  • Dragon Red
  • Ice
  • Damson
  • Peacock
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Pale Velvet
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Onyx
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Emerald
  • Windsor Blue
  • White Satin
  • Sand
  • Sequin Blue
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost
  • Silver Tempest
  • Old English White (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$196,500
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$196,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$196,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
