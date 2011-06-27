Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/576.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|521 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Touring Specification
|yes
|GT V8 S Launch Specification 1
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification with Alternative Wheels
|yes
|GT V8 S Launch Specification 2
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|8 total speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Personalized Treadplates (Level 1)
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel
|yes
|Cross Stitching
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Console
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery to 2 Headrests
|yes
|Contrasting Binding to Boot Carpet
|yes
|Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrest
|yes
|SIM Card Reader to Telephone System
|yes
|Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panel
|yes
|Seat Ventilation and Massage to Front Seats
|yes
|Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)
|yes
|Deep-Pile Carpet Mats
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery to 4 Headrests
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels
|yes
|Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)
|yes
|CD Changer (6 Disc)
|yes
|Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpet
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings
|yes
|Power Boot
|yes
|Storage Case to Center Console
|yes
|Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)
|yes
|Front Ashtray with Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Naim for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals
|yes
|Front and Rear Ashtray with Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Overmats
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel- Polished
|yes
|Painted Door Mirrors - Beluga Gloss
|yes
|Hide Trimmed Gear Paddles
|yes
|Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps (NAR)
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologies
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel- Polished
|yes
|Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Jewel Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheels - Polished
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|Satin Paint Range
|yes
|Extended Range
|yes
|Personal Commission - Satin Paint
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Limited Edition Elegant Alloy Wheel- Black Finish
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|5060 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6063 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$196,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
