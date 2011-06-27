2022 Audi S5 Specs & Features

Most Popular Premium 2dr Coupe AWD 3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A

Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $54,900 (Most Popular) Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $54,900 Prestige 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $63,300 Prestige 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $63,000 Premium Plus 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $58,500 Prestige 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $71,100 Premium Plus 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $66,600 Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $58,500 Premium 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) - $63,000