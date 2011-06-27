  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2017 Audi R8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,900
See R8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/424.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,900
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Full Leather Packageyes
Door Sill Trims in Fine Nappa Leatheryes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Exclusive Door Sill, Personalized Scriptyes
Audi Exclusive Full Line Nappa Leather Packageyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Full Fine Nappa Leather Package w/Diamond Stitchingyes
Luggage Compartment in Alcantarayes
Floor Mats w/R8 Logoyes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Headliner in Alcantara w/Diamond Stitchingyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Rear Wall and Parcel Shelf in Alcantarayes
Audi Exclusive Painted Inlaysyes
Floor Mats w/R8 Logo, Colored Pipingyes
Controls in Leatheryes
Diamond Stitch Leather Package with Sport Seatsyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Beam - quattroyes
20" Wheel Packageyes
Customized Colored Sideblades - Gloss Finishyes
Customized Colored Sideblades - Matte Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Height48.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length174.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Curb weight3572 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aurora Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dynamite Red
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Derby Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Melanite Black Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Samba Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Dark Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aventurine Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tornado Red - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Peridot Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra del Fuego Medium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Pearl Color - Audi Exclusive
  • Dune Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gris Aster Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Arrow Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Camouflage Green Metallic
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Teallite Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Camouflage Green Matte
  • Daytona Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Piemont Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Grey Metallic
  • Toucan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Pearl Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray, premium leather
  • Express Red, premium leather
  • Vermont Brown, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Express Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Ara Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Vegas Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,900
19 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
295/35R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See R8 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles