2019 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Alan564 , 07/23/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I got this car for its high towing capacity for a car this size, and it can fit in a standard garage. I terms of power, it has plenty, and the 3.0 liter has to turbo lag, because it has a supercharger. In terms of negatives are the run-flat tires which give a rough ride, and with no spare tire, I hope they work. Tire technology is evolving so hopefully new self-repairing tires will replace them soon. All the driver assistance features work pretty well, but they can be complex to learn. On other Audi's and on the 2020 Q7 they have gone to a touchscreen display, but in AZ where its bright and hot, the touchscreens are not good. I'm glad I got this version before the change. Only had the car a few weeks, but so far, so good. Just be warned, this car, and maybe many today are complex and take some time to learn. Many of the "features" can be more annoying than helpful, until you learn how to turn them off. The third row seats are really emergency only but good to have. I have the 23 speaker audio system, and in my opinion, sound could be better. Also, many warning messages are useless. They tell you to see the users guide. Yeah right. Good luck finding anything in it. Overall, a solid car, not cheap, but worth the cost. Update: While the car is performing good, there are some annoyances that have come up. One is the navigation system that doesn't seem to recognize commands good (this is the Google based system, not Siri with Apple Carplay) For example, I said "Go to McDonalds" a very simple command, and it came back asking me if I meant McDonald Mortuary about 500 miles away. Its often very hard to pinpoint a destination. Second, the engine stop-start drives me batty. Not the system working, but what it does when I put my car in the garage, or stop by my mailbox to get my mail. One of three things happen, 1) nothing, the car engine stays running, 2) the engine stops, but the car is still "ready" or 3) the car turns completely off. Ir seems almost completely random what it picks. So go get my mail, and say #3 occurs, now when I get back in the car, I have to press the start/stop button to get going. If #2 occurred, and I press the start/stop button, now the car will turn off, so I have to press it again to start it. Often, I'll pull in my garage, and the car will go off, so not realizing it I press the start/stop to turn the car off, like a normal person would, and the car starts. Hopefully whomever in Germany who created this system was fired. There there is the automatic front breaking. Twice it has thought I was going to crash into something, and nothing was really there. Luckily, it didn't slam on the brakes, just the working display turned on. Finally this car has adoptive cruise control and it reads the speed limit signs. Lets say the speed limit is 45 but I boost it up to 50. Everything is fine until the speed limit changes to 40. Now the car will slam on the brakes to go 40, but the traffic was moving at 50. How I haven't been rear-ended, I do not know. Some of this is not the car's fault, but where humans just ignore stupid speed limit changes, this car follows them. I was driving on the highway to 65, the speed limit, and out-of-the-blue, maybe on a side street it sees a 35mph sign, slams on the brakes again. This is VERY VERY dangerous. In general, this is a car that thinks its smarter than it actually is, causing you to have to undo its wrong decisions. And in an attempt to follow speed limits to the tee, it will likely cause more accidents.