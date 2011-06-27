Used 2017 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q3 SUV
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,423*
Total Cash Price
$27,259
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,471*
Total Cash Price
$27,804
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,820*
Total Cash Price
$37,345
Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,916*
Total Cash Price
$38,435
Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,344*
Total Cash Price
$37,617
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,520*
Total Cash Price
$28,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$315
|$2,850
|$2,183
|$1,618
|$3,751
|$10,717
|Repairs
|$873
|$1,333
|$1,438
|$1,548
|$1,666
|$6,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,465
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,179
|$873
|$546
|$197
|$4,261
|Depreciation
|$5,897
|$2,684
|$2,362
|$2,093
|$1,878
|$14,914
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,661
|$10,812
|$9,703
|$8,737
|$10,510
|$52,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$321
|$2,907
|$2,227
|$1,650
|$3,826
|$10,931
|Repairs
|$890
|$1,360
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$6,995
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,494
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,495
|$1,203
|$890
|$557
|$201
|$4,346
|Depreciation
|$6,015
|$2,738
|$2,409
|$2,135
|$1,916
|$15,212
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,914
|$11,028
|$9,897
|$8,912
|$10,720
|$53,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$432
|$3,905
|$2,991
|$2,217
|$5,139
|$14,682
|Repairs
|$1,196
|$1,826
|$1,970
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,395
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,007
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,232
|Financing
|$2,008
|$1,615
|$1,196
|$748
|$270
|$5,838
|Depreciation
|$8,079
|$3,677
|$3,236
|$2,867
|$2,573
|$20,432
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,346
|$14,812
|$13,293
|$11,970
|$14,399
|$71,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$444
|$4,018
|$3,078
|$2,281
|$5,289
|$15,111
|Repairs
|$1,231
|$1,880
|$2,028
|$2,183
|$2,349
|$9,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,066
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,297
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,662
|$1,231
|$770
|$278
|$6,008
|Depreciation
|$8,315
|$3,784
|$3,330
|$2,951
|$2,648
|$21,029
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,852
|$15,245
|$13,681
|$12,319
|$14,819
|$73,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$435
|$3,933
|$3,013
|$2,233
|$5,176
|$14,789
|Repairs
|$1,205
|$1,840
|$1,984
|$2,136
|$2,299
|$9,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,022
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,248
|Financing
|$2,023
|$1,627
|$1,205
|$753
|$272
|$5,880
|Depreciation
|$8,138
|$3,704
|$3,260
|$2,888
|$2,592
|$20,581
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,472
|$14,921
|$13,390
|$12,057
|$14,504
|$72,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q3 SUV Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$328
|$2,964
|$2,270
|$1,683
|$3,901
|$11,146
|Repairs
|$908
|$1,386
|$1,496
|$1,610
|$1,733
|$7,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,694
|Financing
|$1,525
|$1,226
|$908
|$568
|$205
|$4,431
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,791
|$2,456
|$2,177
|$1,953
|$15,511
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,167
|$11,244
|$10,091
|$9,086
|$10,930
|$54,520
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Q3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi Q3 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Audi Q3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019