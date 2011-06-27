  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 A6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$42,950
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/569.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,950
diversity antennayes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,950
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
$42,950
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$42,950
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Amaretto, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
245/40R18 97H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
