  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2012 Audi A5
  5. Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 A5
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all A5s for sale
List Price
$19,490
Used A5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dreams wrapped in metal

2012audia5, 09/27/2011
80 of 122 people found this review helpful

This car is simply amazing. It is everything you could ever want in a grand touring sports coupe. You get looks everywhere you go. The car is super smooth and gets great gas mileage. The A5 is one of the most comfortable cars I have ever owned/ridden in. The sport package is a must because the seats are that much better then the standard offerings. I look forward to many years of bliss with this car.

Report Abuse

Beautiful Car, Poor Gas Mileage and Ride

catperson9, 09/01/2014
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

Lovely exterior, nicest interior I've ever experienced. I'm proud to be seen in this car. However, gas mileage is nowhere near EPA's 21/29 rating. I get a disgraceful 16-17 mpg in town, doing little highway driving -- and I'm anything but a leadfoot. In typical German fashion, controls/infotainment are way too complicated, very hard to learn. Also, I find the ride very stiff and rough, especially on some of West L.A.'s pitted streets. This is probably my first and last Audi. (I kept my previous car, a 1996 Mercedes C280, for 16 years, and I miss its simplicity.) UPDATE, February 2016: My 3-year lease of this A5 ended in December 2014. I had said it was probably my last Audi, but my wife bought an Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV in January 2015 and I drive that (reluctantly). I miss the A5's looks but not its rough ride and its disappointing fuel efficiency.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

solid car

John Strade, 09/01/2019
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought it new and have about 60,000 miles. It is surprisingly quick for 211 horsepower, corners very well (.94g on the skid pad) and my combined mileage is about 26. It is also a great looking car. I live in Colorado and have no problem climbing or accelerating at 10,000 feet or above like some non turbo cars I have owned in the past. I have had no major issues and would certainly purchase another Audi.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A5s for sale

Related Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles