Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dreams wrapped in metal 2012audia5 , 09/27/2011 80 of 122 people found this review helpful This car is simply amazing. It is everything you could ever want in a grand touring sports coupe. You get looks everywhere you go. The car is super smooth and gets great gas mileage. The A5 is one of the most comfortable cars I have ever owned/ridden in. The sport package is a must because the seats are that much better then the standard offerings. I look forward to many years of bliss with this car. Report Abuse

Beautiful Car, Poor Gas Mileage and Ride catperson9 , 09/01/2014 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Lovely exterior, nicest interior I've ever experienced. I'm proud to be seen in this car. However, gas mileage is nowhere near EPA's 21/29 rating. I get a disgraceful 16-17 mpg in town, doing little highway driving -- and I'm anything but a leadfoot. In typical German fashion, controls/infotainment are way too complicated, very hard to learn. Also, I find the ride very stiff and rough, especially on some of West L.A.'s pitted streets. This is probably my first and last Audi. (I kept my previous car, a 1996 Mercedes C280, for 16 years, and I miss its simplicity.) UPDATE, February 2016: My 3-year lease of this A5 ended in December 2014. I had said it was probably my last Audi, but my wife bought an Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV in January 2015 and I drive that (reluctantly). I miss the A5's looks but not its rough ride and its disappointing fuel efficiency. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse