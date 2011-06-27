Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dreams wrapped in metal
This car is simply amazing. It is everything you could ever want in a grand touring sports coupe. You get looks everywhere you go. The car is super smooth and gets great gas mileage. The A5 is one of the most comfortable cars I have ever owned/ridden in. The sport package is a must because the seats are that much better then the standard offerings. I look forward to many years of bliss with this car.
Beautiful Car, Poor Gas Mileage and Ride
Lovely exterior, nicest interior I've ever experienced. I'm proud to be seen in this car. However, gas mileage is nowhere near EPA's 21/29 rating. I get a disgraceful 16-17 mpg in town, doing little highway driving -- and I'm anything but a leadfoot. In typical German fashion, controls/infotainment are way too complicated, very hard to learn. Also, I find the ride very stiff and rough, especially on some of West L.A.'s pitted streets. This is probably my first and last Audi. (I kept my previous car, a 1996 Mercedes C280, for 16 years, and I miss its simplicity.) UPDATE, February 2016: My 3-year lease of this A5 ended in December 2014. I had said it was probably my last Audi, but my wife bought an Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV in January 2015 and I drive that (reluctantly). I miss the A5's looks but not its rough ride and its disappointing fuel efficiency.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
solid car
I bought it new and have about 60,000 miles. It is surprisingly quick for 211 horsepower, corners very well (.94g on the skid pad) and my combined mileage is about 26. It is also a great looking car. I live in Colorado and have no problem climbing or accelerating at 10,000 feet or above like some non turbo cars I have owned in the past. I have had no major issues and would certainly purchase another Audi.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2012 Audi A5 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner