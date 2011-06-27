2019 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Still a top notch entry-level sports sedan A4_times_2 , 03/27/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my second A4 in the current body style. I leased a very early production 2017 A4 Quattro and just replaced it with a 2019 A4 Quattro Premium Plus. I decided to lease another A4 for a few reasons. First, I really enjoyed my old A4. Second, I wasn't overwhelmed by the new S60 and BMW 3 series, and I am not quite ready to go for a Tesla. The pros of the A4 start with the Virtual Cockpit infotainment system. If you don't get it, you're missing a huge selling point for the car. Virtual Cockpit is no longer the newest system on the block, but it is still excellent. Having the large Google Earth map with traffic info right in front of me while dealing with LA rush hour traffic is a huge plus. It isn't an annoying touchscreen system, which makes it less distracting. You do have to take a little time to learn all the features offered and set it up to your liking (it's worth spending time digging through all the menus), but once you're done, it's pretty intuitive. Virtual Cockpit is fast and it appears to be a little snappier than 2017 version. The rest of the interior is well put together and high quality. I am 6'2" with a big frame (size 14 feet, broad shoulders) and I fit really well in the driver seat. The sport seat with the extendable thigh support is a must for me given my body size. Also, the extendable and height adjustable center armrest is a fantastic detail that you don't see in a lot of non-VW/Audi cars. This is actually one of the few cars where my right knee isn't squeezed by the center console and dash. This was mentioned as a problem by another reviewer, but I haven't had this issue. Even the Honda Accord, which is a bigger car overall, didn't fit me well. In terms of performance, the '45' engine has plenty of power, especially low in the rev band. This is helpful for quick starts or squirting through tight openings. It's not earth shattering, but it certainly gets the job done and is class competitive. The ride seems a little tighter and more composed than in my old A4. It may be just that the car is new or they could have tweaked the suspension, but I definitely feel it. The car feels really solid and stable, though not cushy, even on nasty LA roads. I wouldn't call it super sporty, but the ride definitely has a premium feel and cabin noise is limited. The downsides of the A4 aren't huge, but they are there. Reliability could be a question mark. My 2017, again a very early model, had some 'teething problems' that I hope don't happen with the new car. The right side mirror motor failed, a parking sensor failed and I had a defective brake pad. So far, no issues with the new one. Styling is fine, but it won't turn heads. They cleaned up the exhaust area and tweaked the front end for 2019. Other nags: The 'kick' trunk opening feature is a pain on this model. Before, it would work if you 'kicked' right under the center of the rear end. Now, it's toward the left side and very hit or miss. You can't get adaptive cruise control or a 360 camera without getting the expensive Prestige trim. This is annoying considering cars half the price now at least have adaptive cruise. Also, Audi Connect, which includes the Google Earth maps, is expensive at $49.99 a month. For me, it's worth it, but it may not be for everyone. Overall, even with the nits, this is still a fantastic car that I love driving every day. I would highly recommend it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value and Premium Feel Mike , 10/29/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This A4 is my first Audi lease. My wife leased an A3 that has recently ended (she's since switched to a Q5) and I driving it I felt it was fine, but lacking. It felt just a little too small and the interior just a little too cheap. With the lease of my CLA250 4Matic ending I was looking initially at the new 2020 CLA (great all-around but a little too small for my needs) and the 2019/20 C300. I test drove both the C300 and the A4 and the latter nudges out the C300 mainly due the A4 offering much more at a better price. The main issue with Mercedes is the fact that there aren't set tiers like there are with Audi wherein features are standard with that tier. As such, you'll be paying a lot more for a loaded C300 than an A4 just due to the fact that there are more A4s available at the tiers you want. Another factor that led me to the A4 was comfort. Mercedes by default doesn't offer leather interior and so their seats feel a little stiffer. The C300's rear space is also lacking due to its rounded shape. Performance-wise the A4 has a much sportier feel than anticipated, especially if you spring for the Quattro config. It's not the quickest sedan in its class but it definitely gets the job done. Some may say it needs a faster engine, but I didn't feel like the current one was lacking. Overall I'm very impressed and if Audi starts standardizing a lot of the driver assistance features that are on the Prestige package going forward I'll be inclined to lease another A4 when this one is up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than all its competitors! Mark , 06/04/2019 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I test drove the Mercedes, Volvo, and Lexus that compete in this price range. I bought the A4 and am loving it! I was inclined to buy the Lexus 350, since I had been driving Lexus for 22 years. But I did not like the new grill, and the technology was worse. Using a mouse pad and cursor to navigate the screen was difficult, and seemed impossible to use while driving. Which makes a lot of things unusable. The Audi has great tech, including two screens that are digital that can be changed. For example, if you want the nav system in front of the steering wheel, you can put it there, and put something else on the middle screen. Buttons and dials make this happen -very easy, very practical, and very cool. The stereo sounds great, the acceleration is best in class, and the steering and breaking are very responsive. The four-wheel drive is a plus that I will really enjoy in winter. The car is quiet, and saves gas at stops by shutting off the engine (but not the lights, radio, AC, etc). The engine comes to life before you can move your foot from the brake to the gas. And if for some reason you have a driver who doesn’t like this, it can be disabled with the touch of the button. I’m 5’11” and feel very comfortable in the car. My legs are not cramped. I agree that the two cup holders are not well placed, and only one will hold large drinks. But this car is at least as good as the Mercedes, and costs $6,000 when similarly equipped. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfort, performance and beautiful David , 12/15/2019 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I owned a 2012 A4 and loved the car. Unfortunately, my fiancé bought a 2018 Allroad with the prestige package and I was done for. The virtual cockpit, lane assist and adaptive cruise control make commuting a breeze. I decided I needed to upgrade and I couldn’t be happier. Surprisingly powerful for 248 hp and very comfortable for long commutes. This car is terrific and gets great mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse