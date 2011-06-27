2019 Audi A4 allroad Consumer Reviews

Old skis. New car , 02/01/2020 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Audi is stingy with important features in base models. What is provided is hard to understand. When fancy names for basic safety add ons are removed, it is not very different from our last A4 wagon of 2010—that was still going strong at 125k miles. This one accelerates smoothly to 90+ on the NY Northway as fast as I admit to, then handles twisting Adirondack roads with aplomb. Fit and finish are excellent as expected from Audi. Just make sure you are packing short skis inside and carrying long skis on the roof!