  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  4. Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 V12 Vanquish
Overview
Starting MSRP
$234,260
See V12 Vanquish Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$234,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/337.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Torque400 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$234,260
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$234,260
1200 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$234,260
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$234,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$234,260
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$234,260
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Marine Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Mercury Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Elusive Blue
  • Celeste Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • State Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ghillies Green
  • Oyster Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Liquid Gold
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Merlot Red
Interior Colors
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Wimbledon Green, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$234,260
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$234,260
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See V12 Vanquish Inventory

Related Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles