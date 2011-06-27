Used 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|310.7/454.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Torque
|457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6750 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Exterior Carbon Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1000 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Diamond Perforated Leather Door Inserts
|yes
|Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Duotone Perforated Leather Door Inserts
|yes
|Leather ECU Pouch
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather
|yes
|Carpet Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Embroidered Rapide S Logo in Headrest
|yes
|Contrast Carpet Binding
|yes
|Second Glass Key
|yes
|Headlining Alcantara Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trim
|yes
|Personalized Sill Plaques
|yes
|Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Carbon Interior Pack
|yes
|Diamond Perforated Leather Seat Inserts
|yes
|Matching Wood Door Inserts
|yes
|Duotone Perforated Leather Seat Inserts
|yes
|Piano Black Pack
|yes
|Seatbelts - Flint
|yes
|Premium Smokers Pack
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Front head room
|37.3 in.
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke Forged Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Delete Model Badging
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|20" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finish
|yes
|Titanium Silver Meshes
|yes
|Magnum Silver Rear Lamp Infills
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Silver
|yes
|Front Wheel Stone Guards
|yes
|Protective Tape
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Front track
|62.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Curb weight
|4387 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|97.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.7 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,250
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
