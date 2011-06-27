  1. Home
Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Love it

jilldell, 10/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is awesome. I have always dreamt of owning an Aston. When I got out of law school and received an awesome job, this was my first purchase. i do not regret it.

