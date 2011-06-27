2003 Aston Martin DB7 Review
- Sleek styling, V12 power, unique British character.
- Porsche and Ferrari offer more all-out performance, dated platform.
List Price
$30,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
This British legend offers an opulent cabin and stunning performance wrapped in a package every bit as stunning as its Italian counterparts.
2003 Highlights
GT and GTA versions have been added to the lineup. The GT version adds 15 hp while the GTA offers the ease of an automatic transmission. All DB7s get exterior updates that include a revised grille, longer chrome side strakes, clear lens, side mounted turn-signal repeaters and more prominent outside mirrors. The interior now offers optional tan carpeting, a color-keyed steering wheel and minor safety enhancements.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Aston Martin DB7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jilldell,10/04/2003
This car is awesome. I have always dreamt of owning an Aston. When I got out of law school and received an awesome job, this was my first purchase. i do not regret it.
Brit.,11/18/2003
You cannot get any better than the Aston Martin.It drives great,its fast when you need it,It is just full of class. Thank you Aston Martin for giving so much pleasure, to so many lucky people.
Todgrick,12/10/2003
This is the best car i've had so far in my life !!! GO FORD COMPANY !!!
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
435 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
