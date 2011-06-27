  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB7
  4. Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2003 Aston Martin DB7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, V12 power, unique British character.
  • Porsche and Ferrari offer more all-out performance, dated platform.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
Aston Martin DB7 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$30,000
Used DB7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

This British legend offers an opulent cabin and stunning performance wrapped in a package every bit as stunning as its Italian counterparts.

2003 Highlights

GT and GTA versions have been added to the lineup. The GT version adds 15 hp while the GTA offers the ease of an automatic transmission. All DB7s get exterior updates that include a revised grille, longer chrome side strakes, clear lens, side mounted turn-signal repeaters and more prominent outside mirrors. The interior now offers optional tan carpeting, a color-keyed steering wheel and minor safety enhancements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Aston Martin DB7.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
jilldell,10/04/2003
This car is awesome. I have always dreamt of owning an Aston. When I got out of law school and received an awesome job, this was my first purchase. i do not regret it.
The very best.
Brit.,11/18/2003
You cannot get any better than the Aston Martin.It drives great,its fast when you need it,It is just full of class. Thank you Aston Martin for giving so much pleasure, to so many lucky people.
My Baby Car
Todgrick,12/10/2003
This is the best car i've had so far in my life !!! GO FORD COMPANY !!!
See all 3 reviews of the 2003 Aston Martin DB7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
435 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 features & specs
More about the 2003 Aston Martin DB7

Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Overview

The Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 is offered in the following submodels: DB7 GT, DB7 Coupe, DB7 Convertible, DB7 GTA. Available styles include Vantage Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 6M), GTA 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 5A), GT 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M), and Vantage 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage is priced between $30,000 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 58044 and58044 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Aston Martin DB7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Aston Martin DB7 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 DB7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,000 and mileage as low as 58044 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7.

Can't find a used 2003 Aston Martin DB7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DB7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,415.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DB7 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $18,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Aston Martin DB7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin DB7 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles