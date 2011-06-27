Used 2014 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews
2014 TSX
Am very satisfied and happy with this tsx. only two questions to Acura is. What's was the deal with dull white Paint and the little bumps in the suspension. Overall the ride is great, but on turns like, interstate entrance's there are little choppy bumps. I read the reviews and was aware of it before I made the purchase so it does overwhelm me. And like some others the white paint is a chore the keep clean. Every bug and tree dropping takes more work the normal to wash off. I still find the car a delight and pleasure to drive. it fits me perfectly. Still am not sure if the problem with paint is the pigment or the clear coat. It just seems to hold dirt and any color leaf stains like a magnet. It cleans off but not with out a bit of scrubbing. if I had the money I would definitely repaint with a premium white metallic pearl paint.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
