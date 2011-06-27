Used 2014 Acura TL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TL Sedan
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,566*
Total Cash Price
$16,752
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,456*
Total Cash Price
$22,501
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,929*
Total Cash Price
$23,158
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,824*
Total Cash Price
$22,665
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,302*
Total Cash Price
$17,081
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,402*
Total Cash Price
$23,815
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,829*
Total Cash Price
$16,424
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,829*
Total Cash Price
$16,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|Maintenance
|$872
|$901
|$2,460
|$497
|$2,466
|$7,196
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$920
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,087
|Financing
|$901
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,618
|Depreciation
|$3,573
|$1,632
|$1,436
|$1,272
|$1,142
|$9,056
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,528
|$6,683
|$7,989
|$5,798
|$7,568
|$37,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$1,171
|$1,210
|$3,304
|$667
|$3,313
|$9,665
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,210
|$974
|$719
|$451
|$163
|$3,517
|Depreciation
|$4,799
|$2,192
|$1,929
|$1,708
|$1,534
|$12,163
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,797
|$8,976
|$10,730
|$7,787
|$10,165
|$50,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$1,245
|$3,401
|$687
|$3,409
|$9,948
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,245
|$1,003
|$740
|$464
|$168
|$3,619
|Depreciation
|$4,939
|$2,256
|$1,985
|$1,758
|$1,579
|$12,518
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,171
|$9,238
|$11,043
|$8,014
|$10,462
|$51,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,180
|$1,219
|$3,329
|$672
|$3,337
|$9,736
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,245
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,219
|$981
|$725
|$454
|$164
|$3,542
|Depreciation
|$4,834
|$2,208
|$1,943
|$1,721
|$1,546
|$12,252
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,891
|$9,042
|$10,808
|$7,844
|$10,240
|$50,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|Maintenance
|$889
|$918
|$2,508
|$506
|$2,515
|$7,337
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$700
|$752
|$811
|$3,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,109
|Financing
|$918
|$739
|$546
|$342
|$124
|$2,670
|Depreciation
|$3,643
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,297
|$1,165
|$9,233
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,715
|$6,814
|$8,145
|$5,911
|$7,717
|$38,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,222
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$6,120
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$1,280
|$3,497
|$706
|$3,506
|$10,230
|Repairs
|$847
|$905
|$976
|$1,048
|$1,131
|$4,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,280
|$1,031
|$761
|$477
|$173
|$3,722
|Depreciation
|$5,079
|$2,320
|$2,042
|$1,808
|$1,624
|$12,873
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$9,500
|$11,356
|$8,242
|$10,759
|$53,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|Maintenance
|$855
|$883
|$2,412
|$487
|$2,418
|$7,055
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,066
|Financing
|$883
|$711
|$525
|$329
|$119
|$2,567
|Depreciation
|$3,503
|$1,600
|$1,408
|$1,247
|$1,120
|$8,878
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,341
|$6,552
|$7,832
|$5,684
|$7,420
|$36,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 TL Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|Maintenance
|$855
|$883
|$2,412
|$487
|$2,418
|$7,055
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,066
|Financing
|$883
|$711
|$525
|$329
|$119
|$2,567
|Depreciation
|$3,503
|$1,600
|$1,408
|$1,247
|$1,120
|$8,878
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,341
|$6,552
|$7,832
|$5,684
|$7,420
|$36,829
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 TL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Acura TL in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019