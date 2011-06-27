Used 2001 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

Bad Transmission by Darius Erby Darius Erby , 10/20/2005 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle, but the only issue I have with this vehicle is that it has transmission issues. I knew that the Acuras and Hondas from year 98 to 04 had transmission issues, but they extended the warrany out to 100000 miles. My trans went out at 90000 miles. It had 50000 on it when I bought it. I bought it in Atlanta. My trans went out on me in the mountains in Tennessee. I was frightened because my rpm's just started going crazy, I was driving about 70 mph and then my car just stopped accelerating and it started rolling backwards down the mountain, as it was rolling back I was able to roll into the emergency lane, and I almost got hit by a few 18 wheelers. Report Abuse

2001 Acura TL 3.2L (65K miles) vb4000 , 03/09/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The Acura TL is a basically a Honda Accord with more fit and trim. If that's okay with you, then you'll love this car. Personally, I think the car looks girly. I have it in white, and I'm not a huge fan of the design. I've seen it in blue and black and it looks much better. -Transmission was replaced at 56K miles. -The 3.2L is a reliable engine that has plenty of pep and a surprising amount of power down low. It won't exactly blow your hair back, but it's a quick car if/when it has to be. As per gas mileage, it's not that impressive. Edmund's says 20pmg, and they're pretty much dead on. For a V6, it isn't exactly a gas sipper.

4 Transmissions in 4 years? Brendan , 02/12/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bough the TL used from the dealer - other than the tranmissions we haven't had a lick of trouble, but 4 tranny's now in a 4 year old car with 67k miles? Acura had done the right thing by us each time - no complaints there - the warrenty has been extended on the transmission to 7 years, 100k miles, but I do not feel like I can trust this car. The service advisor tells me there are spot problem with TL transmissions that were taken care of starting in 2004. I love the car other than this and woudl buy Acura again, but just not a TL built before 2004.

My best car ever mysterger , 07/13/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful xI have owned this car since it was new, purchased September 2000. I had the transmission replaced at about 34,000 miles by Acura at no extra charge. Since then, I've had no issues with the transmission and mileage currently stands at 153,000 miles. The car still drives and runs beautifully. It is serviced regularly by an Acura dealership and I love their service. For a twelve years old, people who don't know too much about cars think it is just a 3 or 4 years old. Last month, I had the oil changed along with a tire rotation. When I was about to get in my car and leave after the work was done, the mechanic who did the work came outside and offered me $6500 for it! I couldn't believe it.