Estimated values
2009 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD - in HI (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,147
|$9,266
|$10,535
|Clean
|$6,500
|$8,430
|$9,579
|Average
|$5,206
|$6,756
|$7,667
|Rough
|$3,912
|$5,083
|$5,755
Estimated values
2009 Acura RL CMBS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,550
|$9,773
|$11,104
|Clean
|$6,866
|$8,891
|$10,097
|Average
|$5,500
|$7,126
|$8,081
|Rough
|$4,133
|$5,361
|$6,066
Estimated values
2009 Acura RL Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,450
|$9,007
|$10,535
|Clean
|$5,866
|$8,194
|$9,579
|Average
|$4,698
|$6,568
|$7,667
|Rough
|$3,531
|$4,941
|$5,755