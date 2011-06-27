Estimated values
2016 Acura RLX Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,522
|$23,329
|$26,152
|Clean
|$19,661
|$22,354
|$25,058
|Average
|$17,938
|$20,404
|$22,869
|Rough
|$16,216
|$18,453
|$20,681
Estimated values
2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,541
|$28,512
|$31,502
|Clean
|$24,469
|$27,320
|$30,184
|Average
|$22,325
|$24,936
|$27,548
|Rough
|$20,182
|$22,553
|$24,911
Estimated values
2016 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,709
|$24,563
|$27,434
|Clean
|$20,798
|$23,536
|$26,286
|Average
|$18,976
|$21,483
|$23,990
|Rough
|$17,154
|$19,429
|$21,695
Estimated values
2016 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,362
|$26,177
|$29,010
|Clean
|$22,382
|$25,083
|$27,797
|Average
|$20,421
|$22,894
|$25,369
|Rough
|$18,460
|$20,706
|$22,941
Estimated values
2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,343
|$27,665
|$31,004
|Clean
|$23,322
|$26,508
|$29,707
|Average
|$21,279
|$24,195
|$27,112
|Rough
|$19,236
|$21,883
|$24,518