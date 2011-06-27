  1. Home
2016 Volvo XC70 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,978$25,024$29,115
Clean$20,174$24,050$27,956
Average$18,567$22,103$25,639
Rough$16,959$20,156$23,322
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,371$20,721$24,109
Clean$16,705$19,915$23,149
Average$15,374$18,302$21,230
Rough$14,043$16,690$19,312
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,357$23,091$26,866
Clean$18,616$22,192$25,797
Average$17,132$20,396$23,659
Rough$15,649$18,599$21,520
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,911$22,557$26,246
Clean$18,186$21,680$25,202
Average$16,737$19,924$23,113
Rough$15,288$18,169$21,024
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,201$25,290$29,425
Clean$20,389$24,306$28,254
Average$18,764$22,338$25,913
Rough$17,140$20,370$23,571
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,649$25,824$30,046
Clean$20,820$24,819$28,851
Average$19,161$22,810$26,459
Rough$17,502$20,800$24,068
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,701$19,922$23,180
Clean$16,061$19,147$22,257
Average$14,781$17,597$20,412
Rough$13,502$16,047$18,568
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,530$24,489$28,494
Clean$19,744$23,537$27,360
Average$18,171$21,631$25,092
Rough$16,597$19,725$22,825
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,241$21,759$25,316
Clean$17,542$20,912$24,309
Average$16,144$19,219$22,294
Rough$14,747$17,526$20,279
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,688$22,291$25,936
Clean$17,972$21,424$24,904
Average$16,540$19,689$22,840
Rough$15,108$17,955$20,775
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volvo XC70 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,147 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC70 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,147 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volvo XC70, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo XC70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,147 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volvo XC70. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volvo XC70 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volvo XC70 ranges from $13,502 to $23,180, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volvo XC70 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.