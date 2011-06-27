Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,978
|$25,024
|$29,115
|Clean
|$20,174
|$24,050
|$27,956
|Average
|$18,567
|$22,103
|$25,639
|Rough
|$16,959
|$20,156
|$23,322
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,371
|$20,721
|$24,109
|Clean
|$16,705
|$19,915
|$23,149
|Average
|$15,374
|$18,302
|$21,230
|Rough
|$14,043
|$16,690
|$19,312
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Classic Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,357
|$23,091
|$26,866
|Clean
|$18,616
|$22,192
|$25,797
|Average
|$17,132
|$20,396
|$23,659
|Rough
|$15,649
|$18,599
|$21,520
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,911
|$22,557
|$26,246
|Clean
|$18,186
|$21,680
|$25,202
|Average
|$16,737
|$19,924
|$23,113
|Rough
|$15,288
|$18,169
|$21,024
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,201
|$25,290
|$29,425
|Clean
|$20,389
|$24,306
|$28,254
|Average
|$18,764
|$22,338
|$25,913
|Rough
|$17,140
|$20,370
|$23,571
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Classic Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,649
|$25,824
|$30,046
|Clean
|$20,820
|$24,819
|$28,851
|Average
|$19,161
|$22,810
|$26,459
|Rough
|$17,502
|$20,800
|$24,068
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,701
|$19,922
|$23,180
|Clean
|$16,061
|$19,147
|$22,257
|Average
|$14,781
|$17,597
|$20,412
|Rough
|$13,502
|$16,047
|$18,568
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,530
|$24,489
|$28,494
|Clean
|$19,744
|$23,537
|$27,360
|Average
|$18,171
|$21,631
|$25,092
|Rough
|$16,597
|$19,725
|$22,825
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,241
|$21,759
|$25,316
|Clean
|$17,542
|$20,912
|$24,309
|Average
|$16,144
|$19,219
|$22,294
|Rough
|$14,747
|$17,526
|$20,279
Estimated values
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E Classic Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,688
|$22,291
|$25,936
|Clean
|$17,972
|$21,424
|$24,904
|Average
|$16,540
|$19,689
|$22,840
|Rough
|$15,108
|$17,955
|$20,775