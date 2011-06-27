Estimated values
2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,291
|$35,064
|$38,208
|Clean
|$31,443
|$34,147
|$37,208
|Average
|$29,746
|$32,313
|$35,208
|Rough
|$28,049
|$30,478
|$33,209
Estimated values
2018 Acura RLX P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,224
|$30,573
|$33,236
|Clean
|$27,483
|$29,774
|$32,366
|Average
|$26,000
|$28,174
|$30,627
|Rough
|$24,517
|$26,575
|$28,888