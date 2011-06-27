Used 2000 Acura RL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3858 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|114.6 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
