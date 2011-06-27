2022 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RDX SUV
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/A-Spec and Advance Packages (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4dr SUV w/A-Spec Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/A-Spec Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
