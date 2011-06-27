  1. Home
2020 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

Frighteningly Fast

Dan, 03/11/2020
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Go drive one. Make sure before you do you are cleared by your doctor and have no heart problem.

