Used 2018 Acura NSX Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|327.6/343.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Torque
|476 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|573 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Technology Package
|yes
|Technology Package with SirusXM Radio
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|290 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear and side view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package
|yes
|Black Alcantara Headliner
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Leather and Alcantara Power Seats
|yes
|Semi-Aniline Full Leather Power Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Exclusive Interwoven Machined Wheels
|yes
|Exclusive Interwoven Painted Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Cover
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoiler
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Roof
|yes
|Exclusive Interwoven Polished Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.4 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|12.9 degrees
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3803 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|9.2 degrees
|Height
|47.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|48.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|305/30R Y tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$156,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
