Used 1994 Acura Legend Consumer Reviews

Love this car! Best $600 I ever spent! David Johnson , 03/28/2016 LS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 4DR Legend LS from its original owner on Craigslist. It had 196K miles on it and needed head gaskets, which the owner was honest about, and the paint was a little faded. So I spent 2 weekends taking the heads off, and while I was in there I put in new belts, hoses, and a rebuilt alternator and starter from Napa. Contrary to other reviews, the engine does *not* need to come out of the car to do this. That was 4 years and 40K miles ago. To celebrate the fact that I'll probably own this car another 10 years, I had it painted for $1000 by another guy I found on Craigslist a few month ago and it looks like new again! I've driven it from Colorado to California, all over Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, in all kinds of weather, including ski trips to the mountains. It has never let me down and the performance is amazing for such an old car. Even my girlfriend loves it! Update: April 2017. Still driving this car every day. Had a small oil leak at the oil pump gasket over the winter, but it only took me 1/2 hour and a $4 O-ring to fix. No other problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

14 years old and looking great SJB , 06/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I always was allured by the body style of the Legend. Even after the fact that it is a 14 yr old car the design is unsurpassed. The Legend was way ahead of it's time. I bought this car with 120k and the motor is as if it was off the showroom floor. It squaks the tires from 1st to 2nd gear, without me trying. It is luxury and sport wrapped into one. 'Nough said!!! Report Abuse

Worth buying used if cared for Jon , 02/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car drives very well. Handling and steering are nice and responsive. The brakes are probably the most undesirable on the car, but they are efficient. The interior and exterior designs and features are excellent. The car is very comfortable and luxurious. I bought mine used, and decided to spend 7k repainting it and putting new suspension components in the car. It looks and handles like new, but for a fraction of the cost of a new car with the amenities this has. If you buy a Legend, you will love it. Report Abuse

Still a wonderful Car Get One if you can jonatbaylor , 02/04/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is superb in almost every way. It has almost every convenience and then some on cars that are only 2-3 years old! The only 2nd generation Legend to get is the 1993-1995 years, since you get the upgraded 230HP motor. The City Mileage is pretty bad at 15-17mpg on average, but if I'm just cruising on the highway I get 25.3mpg. (Properly tuned, PSI in tires and 67mph) I've added some more recent features to it, bringing it a bit more up-to-date. Most people think my Legend is a 2004 model year! The coupes are truly beautiful. If you can score one with low miles and that has been maintained well, you will basically step into a 45k dollar luxury car for no more than 6-7k tops. Report Abuse