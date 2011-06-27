Used 1993 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews
Age is only a number.
I've had 2 Acura Legends and have absolutely loved them both. Age has not deteriorated the beauty of an incredible car and even at almost 30 years old it holds that sophisticated beauty. Sharp looking and magnificient to drive there is nothing like it. They need to make a new one that will stand the test of time like these ones have.
Legend #2
Now I have 2 Legend coupes in my driveway. The first, an '87 with 196,000 miles is still going strong and is as much fun to drive as when it was new. This '93 however has so much more pep with 235hp instead of 161. That combined with the 6 speed transmission instead of 5 makes this car flat-out haul! I have never driven a car that combines luxury and performance the way the manual transmission Legend coupes do. What was Acura thinking when they dropped the line? At least they're bringing back the 6 speed stick. My wife will never understand the joy I get from just aimlessly driving around.
Awesome
It is sooo loaded, and is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The only car I Like more is the nsx, but dont have 85k. I will keep this car forever. I have only put in a 85 dollar motar mount since owning it, and the regular stuff like tires etc.I will definately by another legend if I could find one with under 100k miles, mine has 194,000 miles and my mechanic doesn't foresee any problems for at least 60k more miles.
Ultimate Touring Coupe!!!!!!!!!!
93 LS Coupe Type II 6 spd is an awesome, well rounded vehicle, inside, out and under the hood. The 3.2 Type II V6 matched with a 6spd transmission gives me over 30mpg on the highway! They just don't make them like this anymore. Craftsmanship and detail is wonderful. Timeless design, leather is still in awesome shape with minimal fade on parts of the drivers seat, after 102,000 miles just routine maint.,master cylinder and door actuater for the passangers door for the lock were the only repairs I've had to do. Big beautiful comfortable coupe that performs and handles like a sports car. It's a Touring coupe for others to emulate.
Love to Drive It. Hate to Sell It.
This car has been the best car I have ever owned. I'd continue to drive it, but because of a new baby, I must get a 4 door car. I plan on staying with Acura because of my experience with this one. Sometimes I try to convince myself that placing and removing a baby from the back seat isn't that bad, just so I could continue to drive it! A+
Sponsored cars related to the Legend
Related Used 1993 Acura Legend Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner