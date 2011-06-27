Used 1993 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews

Age is only a number. lilmswrenchit , 07/16/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had 2 Acura Legends and have absolutely loved them both. Age has not deteriorated the beauty of an incredible car and even at almost 30 years old it holds that sophisticated beauty. Sharp looking and magnificient to drive there is nothing like it. They need to make a new one that will stand the test of time like these ones have. Report Abuse

Legend #2 sailor2 , 09/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Now I have 2 Legend coupes in my driveway. The first, an '87 with 196,000 miles is still going strong and is as much fun to drive as when it was new. This '93 however has so much more pep with 235hp instead of 161. That combined with the 6 speed transmission instead of 5 makes this car flat-out haul! I have never driven a car that combines luxury and performance the way the manual transmission Legend coupes do. What was Acura thinking when they dropped the line? At least they're bringing back the 6 speed stick. My wife will never understand the joy I get from just aimlessly driving around.

Awesome luxocruiser , 11/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It is sooo loaded, and is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The only car I Like more is the nsx, but dont have 85k. I will keep this car forever. I have only put in a 85 dollar motar mount since owning it, and the regular stuff like tires etc.I will definately by another legend if I could find one with under 100k miles, mine has 194,000 miles and my mechanic doesn't foresee any problems for at least 60k more miles.

Ultimate Touring Coupe!!!!!!!!!! Johnacura , 02/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 93 LS Coupe Type II 6 spd is an awesome, well rounded vehicle, inside, out and under the hood. The 3.2 Type II V6 matched with a 6spd transmission gives me over 30mpg on the highway! They just don't make them like this anymore. Craftsmanship and detail is wonderful. Timeless design, leather is still in awesome shape with minimal fade on parts of the drivers seat, after 102,000 miles just routine maint.,master cylinder and door actuater for the passangers door for the lock were the only repairs I've had to do. Big beautiful comfortable coupe that performs and handles like a sports car. It's a Touring coupe for others to emulate.