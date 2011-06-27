Used 1991 Acura Legend Sedan Consumer Reviews

one of the best rochkram , 01/18/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i think this legand is the greatest built smooth ride good on gas and fast i drove this acura to florida from ny a 24 hour ride according to mapquest.com did it in 16 hours thats stoping for gas and pizza hut so figure you figure out how fast we were going,as only one issue was the fuel lines rusted out i fixed myself dealer fix 1200.00 if you have problems in the snow put your car in 2nd gear at the stop lights you will be amazed how much easier it is to take off , you will stay right with the 4 wheel drive trucks 225,000mile and still looks great one small rust spot behind back tire about the size of a quarter 22 years old check you toyota for rust lol Report Abuse

Hands down, best car EVER! Case closed tre91acura , 04/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Hello all. This review is all you need to read. Straight to the point. The 1991 Acura Legend L is a superb ride. Mine is showing some wear and tear, inside and out, but that due to me and my neglect. If you can get one in decent condition, get it, join the club. I get people asking me to sell it to them often, so that tell you how awesome this car is @ 19 years old. I do not drive my Legend daily due to crazy city traffic and have another car for that purpose. Everyone that have a Acura Legend, lets restore it, maintain it and keep it looking and running in pristine condition. Do not sell yours, well, I'm not selling mine. Good luck with yours.

91 Legend LS Sedan 91 Legend Fan , 10/01/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased used in 1998 with 67K miles 5 speed manual trans not auto. I am the second owner. Clutch was replaced at 60K miles by previous owner. Vehicle currently has 118K miles and still runs like new. Exterior still has mirror shine with the exception of bubble spots above rear wheel well and around windshield. No rust, just bubbles. The bubbles were there when I bought the vehicle. Quality interior: no cup holders, but this was designed as a sports sedan not a family vehicle. Carpet, floor mats, and upholstery still looks like new. Bose stereo ok. Easy to replace with aftermarket if you desire. If you are considering buying one you will not be disappointed. MPG 22 city/29 highway premium.

Time to part... vasyliy , 06/06/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the sturdiest car I've ever owned. I abuse it everyday and it still runs like a monster. The transmission is jerky, but that's my fault. I accelerate by pressing the pedal to the metal. It's really expensive to repair and parts are hard to find. Gas mileage is about 12 miles per gallon ( how I drive ). Overall it's really comfortable, the exterior is really nice as well.