Used 1991 Acura Legend Sedan Consumer Reviews
one of the best
i think this legand is the greatest built smooth ride good on gas and fast i drove this acura to florida from ny a 24 hour ride according to mapquest.com did it in 16 hours thats stoping for gas and pizza hut so figure you figure out how fast we were going,as only one issue was the fuel lines rusted out i fixed myself dealer fix 1200.00 if you have problems in the snow put your car in 2nd gear at the stop lights you will be amazed how much easier it is to take off , you will stay right with the 4 wheel drive trucks 225,000mile and still looks great one small rust spot behind back tire about the size of a quarter 22 years old check you toyota for rust lol
Hands down, best car EVER! Case closed
Hello all. This review is all you need to read. Straight to the point. The 1991 Acura Legend L is a superb ride. Mine is showing some wear and tear, inside and out, but that due to me and my neglect. If you can get one in decent condition, get it, join the club. I get people asking me to sell it to them often, so that tell you how awesome this car is @ 19 years old. I do not drive my Legend daily due to crazy city traffic and have another car for that purpose. Everyone that have a Acura Legend, lets restore it, maintain it and keep it looking and running in pristine condition. Do not sell yours, well, I'm not selling mine. Good luck with yours.
91 Legend LS Sedan
Purchased used in 1998 with 67K miles 5 speed manual trans not auto. I am the second owner. Clutch was replaced at 60K miles by previous owner. Vehicle currently has 118K miles and still runs like new. Exterior still has mirror shine with the exception of bubble spots above rear wheel well and around windshield. No rust, just bubbles. The bubbles were there when I bought the vehicle. Quality interior: no cup holders, but this was designed as a sports sedan not a family vehicle. Carpet, floor mats, and upholstery still looks like new. Bose stereo ok. Easy to replace with aftermarket if you desire. If you are considering buying one you will not be disappointed. MPG 22 city/29 highway premium.
Time to part...
This is the sturdiest car I've ever owned. I abuse it everyday and it still runs like a monster. The transmission is jerky, but that's my fault. I accelerate by pressing the pedal to the metal. It's really expensive to repair and parts are hard to find. Gas mileage is about 12 miles per gallon ( how I drive ). Overall it's really comfortable, the exterior is really nice as well.
To the Moon and back...
289,000 miles and counting. Of course it burns oil & hesitates a little at launch but then it moves like it was new and powers the highways. QUiet inside and solid. Little things have gone like the alarm system that drove me crazy at 3am until I disconnected the horn and re wired it directly to the battery, thereby by passing the defect motherboard. Now when the alarm goes off the 20amp fuse blows for my brake lts so I keep a box in the console. The AC doesn't work anymore and the new refrigerant does not seem to be able to load. Leather shot in the front but hey...it refuses to die and my wife is begging me to put it to sleep! It is so good that it doesn't qualify for Cash 4 Clunkers.
Sponsored cars related to the Legend
Related Used 1991 Acura Legend Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner