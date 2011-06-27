Used 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Getting 43 Mpg on daily commute mahowald , 08/11/2012 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I love this car. Gas mileage, suspension, and stereo are great. Bluetooth integration and Pandora integration work perfectly. Suspension and noise cancellation work amazingly well. Although it looks small, it has plenty of room and has always been big enough. Gas mileage has been from 42 to 45 without really trying. Report Abuse

Excellet Commuter Car bybchucky , 09/13/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2013 ILX with the Tech pkg, and I am very pleased with it. I had a 2008 Acura TL prior to purchasing this car, and I thought I would miss the V6 acceleration, but I honestly don't. A lot of the reviews say the 150 hp is underpowered, but I find the car to be adequate. In fact, it picks up quite nicely on the highway and I don't have trouble passing cars. The interior is nice, well built, and feels a lot wider than what the outside appearance would make you believe. The rear leg room is also excellent considering this is a compact car. As stated above, this is an excellent commuter car.

Peppy Hybrid that Turns Heads bayareamom , 01/26/2015 Hybrid w/Technology Package 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought our ILX used and have been incredibly pleased with it thus far. As a former Prius owner, I feel much cooler driving this sporty Acura, although I do miss the 50+ mpg of the Prius. It's fun to drive, handles well, stops on a dime, and has all of the modern features you'd expect from an Acura. I primarily drive around town (about 90% of the time) with lots of stopping and am averaging about 37-38 mpg. I love the simplicity of the interior, which is easy to use and not as bright or busy as some of the other models we looked at. I hope this awesome car continues to fly under the radar so I'll continue to be one of the only ones on the road driving it!