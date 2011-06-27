2020 Volvo S90 Consumer Reviews

Grayson Cox , 03/12/2020 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

6 of 8 people found this review helpful

A few days ago I purchased a 2020 S90 R-Design. After owning just about every vehicle made, including Bentleys, Lambos, S600s, S63s, 911s, Panameras, 7 Series Range Rovers.... and the list goes on. I never considered buying a Volvo until recently seeing an S90 driving down the freeway. I instantly fell in love with the exterior styling/design. The following day I drove to our local Volvo dealership, and drove the S90 Inscription and S90 R-Design. I purchased the R-Design as I prefer a sportier look. This vehicle has not stopped amazing me at how well it drives, handles, it’s interior styling/design and of course the plethora of safety features and amenities. The Pilot Assist operates like a dream. Since buying, I constantly catch people staring at the vehicle while driving next to me or even passing me going the opposite direction. The value is unbelievable. The car handles perfectly. The leg room in the back seats are amazing. And if you want more power, RaceChip offers 3 choices of a plug & play tuner offering a variety of driving options, all of which can be changed using the app on your smart phone. The version I purchased increases the HP output by a whopping 77 ponies AND increases the torque by an am amazing 77 pounds. I’ve purchased A RaceChip brand tuner before, having installed it on my Panamera 4S. It’s never disappointed me, an has performed perfectly. If you need to take the vehicle into service, you simply unplug it, throw it in your backpack and it’s impossible for a technician to detect one was ever installed. IMO RaceChip (a German company) is the best tuner on the market. Offering 7 different driving tunes, all controlled by your smart phone. Like I said, after it’s unplugged and removed from the engine compartment, there is no record of it ever being installed. Overall I could not be happier with this vehicle, and could spend hours/pages describing how it’s the best car I’ve ever owned, not only in performance, but in styling and especially in terms of value. The car looks and feels like it should cost 20k to 40k more. In fact, I liked it so much and my wife liked it so much, that I went back to Volvo the following day and purchased a 2020 S60 Inscription with every option available. The salesman drove it to my house, where I left it parked under our Porte-Cache with the keys on our front step and a note. She was so excited when she came home to her surprise, especially when figuring out it is shorter/smaller than the S99, since she prefers a shorter/smaller sedan while I prefer one that is bigger/longer. I can’t remember the last time she was this excited over a new vehicle. Soooo, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, DO NOT purchase anything until you sit in one of Volvo’s completely redesigned models and test drive them all. Make sure to toggle through the factory equipped driving modes, take it on the freeway and experience the variety of tech/safety features. I promise you will not be disappointed, especially when comparing pricing to Volvo’s German competitors. The value is astoundingly GREAT. Once you drive one, you’ll purchase one, because THESE CARS DO NOT DISAPPOINT.